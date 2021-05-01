International Bodybuilder Jagdish Lad Passes Away After Contracting COVID-19

We lost one of the most humble International body builder, Mr India, #JagdishLad of Indian Body Builders Federation (IBBF) due to #COVID19.

It is indeed a great loss for Nation.

I request athletes from all sporting discipline to take care of themselves. My heartfelt condolences. pic.twitter.com/yZWk3Z2nDf

— Sunil Deodhar (@Sunil_Deodhar) April 30, 2021