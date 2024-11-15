Netflix’s announcement of Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul’s bout shook the boxing world as the former champion was making his return to the ring. Before the match, during the weigh-in session, Mike Tyson slapped Jake Paul which surprised everyone. Jake Paul reacted furiously on the stage when both boxers were separated. But later he shared a post calling the Mike Tyson slap incidence as ‘pinch me moment’. Check out his post. Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul Preview: 58-Year-Old Former Champion Nears Fight With 31 Years Younger YouTuber Turned Boxer.

Jake Paul’s Reaction to Mike Tyson’s Slap

This is a pinch me moment. I got slapped by Mike Tyson 🤗 — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) November 15, 2024

