Mike Tyson slaps Jake Paul ahead of their upcoming fight. Mike Tyson and Jake Paul’s fight is all set to air live on Netflix on Friday, November 15. Ahead of the match, one of the most unexpected showdowns, the two had to go through a weigh-in. However, the ceremonial weigh-in took a dramatic twist after both of them stepped onto the scales for the ceremonial weigh-in. As Jake Paul approached Mike Tyson for a face-off on stage, Mike reacted by giving Jake a slap on the face. Security had to intervene and separate the two. Watch the viral videos below. Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul Preview: 58-Year-Old Former Champion Nears Fight With 31 Years Younger YouTuber Turned Boxer.

Mike Tyson Slaps Jake Paul

MIKE TYSON HITS JAKE PAUL AT THE WEIGH IN #PaulTyson -- LIVE ON NETFLIX FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 15 8 PM ET | 5 PM PT pic.twitter.com/kFU40jVvk0 — Netflix (@netflix) November 15, 2024

Is This a Chris Rock Moment?

Must Tyson Just Slapped Jake Paul

MIKE TYSON JUST SLAPPED JAKE PAUL 🤯#PaulTyson pic.twitter.com/9tWLUhxBjQ — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) November 15, 2024

Mike Tyson Slapping Jake Paul

This photo of Mike Tyson slapping Jake Paul will go in the history books 😭 pic.twitter.com/3pNqc9ehf2 — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) November 15, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)