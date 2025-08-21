Wrestling legend John Cena's illustrious WWE career is set to end in December. Now, NBC has confirmed that Cena's final WWE match will take place at Saturday Night's Main Event, which will be held on December 13, 2025; however, the venue for the special is yet to be decided. Cena's Retirement Tour has been a hit, with the star wrestler main-eventing WrestleMania 41, winning their record-breaking 17th WWE Championship. As of August 21, Cena has only 11 WWE appearances left during his ongoing farewell tour. Cena is expected to take part in PLEs like Clash in Paris, Wrestlepalooza, WWE Crown Jewel, and Survivor Series. John Cena's Next Opponent: Who Will WWE's 17-Time Champion Face Next on His Retirement Tour?

NBC Confirms John Cena's Final WWE Match

ANNOUNCED: NBC confirms John Cena’s retirement match will take place on Saturday Night’s Main Event on Saturday, December 13, 2025. pic.twitter.com/rmibNhxUKa — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) August 20, 2025

