Mexican boxer Julio César Chávez Jr. has been arrested by U.S. immigration officers, and as per the official statement of the United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS), he is being "processed for expedited removal from the United States". The 39-year-old Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. has an active arrest warrant in Mexico for "his involvement in organized crime and trafficking firearms, ammunitions and explosives". The arrest comes only after the former middleweight champion fought in a match against Jake Paul on Saturday in California. UFC CEO Dana White Confirms New Boxing League, Seals Saudi Deal For Mega Event (Watch Video).

Official Statement By DHS After Arrest

On July 2, ICE arrested Mexican boxer and criminal illegal alien Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. He is now being processed for expedited removal from the United States. This Sinaloa Cartel affiliate has an active arrest warrant in Mexico for his involvement in organized crime and… pic.twitter.com/c4QeRVpCEr — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) July 3, 2025

