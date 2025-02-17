An Ice Hockey match between the United States and Canada had wild start with the fans booing the USA anthem – which has become a custom for any NHL and NBA match in Canada. Then the players of both sides were involved in fights – on three different occasions in just opening nine seconds. It started off with Brandon Hagel of Canada and Matthew Tkachuk of USA throwing punches at each other at the opening whistle. Next up Tkachuk’s brother Brady and his opponent Sam Bennett hit each other and just under 10-second’s mark USA’s JT Miller took out Colton Parayko. Watch the video below. Team USA won the match 3-1 at the Bell Centre in Montreal. ans Pay Tribute to NHL Star Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Gaudreau With 'Sticks Out' Campaign After Brother Duo Die in Road Accident.

Fights During USA Vs Canada Ice Hockey Match

USA vs. Canada started off in MADNESS 😳 📺: ABC/ESPN+/Disney+ pic.twitter.com/BrWlXzMb7J — ESPN (@espn) February 16, 2025

