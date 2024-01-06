U Mumba are all set to cross swords with Jaipur Pink Panthers in the Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24 on Saturday, January 6. The match will begin at 8:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Dome by NSCI in Mumbai. Star Sports network is the official broadcast partner of the Pro Kabaddi League and the U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers live telecast will be available on Star Sports 1 Hindi SD/HD, Star Sports 2 SD/HD, Star Sports First, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Telugu. The U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers live streaming online will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. PKL 2023–24: Dabang Delhi KC Stop Patna Pirates Second Half Comeback To Win in Pro Kabaddi League Season 10.

