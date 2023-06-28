India is all set to face Japan in the Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023. The match will take place in Busan, Republic of Korea on Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at 11.30 am Indian Standard Time. Unfortunately, the match would not be live telecasted. However, fans can catch the live streaming of the match on the tournament’s official YouTube channel in India.

Kabaddi Match Live Stream

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)