UP Yoddhas are set to take on Haryana Steelers in the Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24 on December 6. The match will be played at the Arena by Transstadia in Ahmedabad and it starts at 9:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports First, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada will provide live telecast of the UP Yoddhas vs Haryana Steelers match. Fans can also watch live streaming of this Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24 match on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Amir Mohammad Zafardanesh Helps U Mumba Get Better of UP Yoddhas 34–31 in PKL 2023.

UP Yoddhas vs Haryana Steelers

Baahubali 💪 vs Dubki King 👑 Yoddhas vs Steelers 🔥 It doesn't get much better than this 🤩 Watch these teams in action in #PKLSeason10 LIVE only on the Star Sports Network and for free on the Disney+ hotstar mobile app 📲#ProKabaddi #HarSaansMeinKabaddi #UPvHS pic.twitter.com/NAfenNEe3j — ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) December 6, 2023

