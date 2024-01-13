Jaipur Pink Panthers lock horns in what is expected to be an interesting encounter with Puneri Paltan in the Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24 on Saturday, January 13. The match will be played at the Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium in Jaipur and it starts ar 8:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). The official broadcast partner of the Pro Kabaddi League is Star Sports and the live telecast of this match will be available on the Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports First, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada TV channels. Disney+ Hotstar will provide Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan live streaming online. PKL 2023-24: Jaipur Pink Panthers Edge Out Telugu Titans 38-35, Extend Unbeaten Run to Seven Games.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan

In the 🩷 corner, we have 𝗔𝗿𝗷𝘂𝗻 👏 And in the 🧡 corner, there's 𝗖𝗵𝗶𝘆𝗮𝗻𝗲𝗵 💪 Get ready for this epic clash and get all the updates on https://t.co/cfORnVakqn or the Pro Kabaddi Official App! 📲 pic.twitter.com/yPk5KAVfqr — ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) January 13, 2024

