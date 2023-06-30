India won the 11th Asian Kabaddi Championship title with a 42-32 victory over Iran in the final. It was a tough contest, but the Indian team led by Pawan Sehrawat prevailed eventually, winning the competition. The Indian team had led 23-11 at half-time. This victory would be a massive boost for the Indian team leading up to the Asian Games, which is slated to take place later this year in China. This is also India's eighth title in nine competition editions.

India Win Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023

