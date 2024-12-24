Looking to seal the spot in the playoffs, U Mumba will play their final round-robin match against Bengal Warriors. The Bengal Warriors vs U Mumba game will start at 09:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on November 24. The match will be played at Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Complex, Balewadi Pune. Star Sports Network has broadcasting rights for the PKL 2024 matches. The Bengal Warriors vs U Mumba PKL 2024 match will be telecasted on Star Sports Channels. Fans can also tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website for the Bengal Warriors vs U Mumba PKL 2024 match live-streaming. PKL 2024: Defending Champions Puneri Paltan Close Their Pro Kabaddi League Campaign With Comprehensive Win Against Tamil Thalaivas.

Bengal Warriors vs U Mumba PKL 2024 on Star Sports

It's time to draw curtains on the #PKL11 League stage - But the #FightForPKLPlayoffs continues for #UMumba! 🙌 Will they win tonight and seal their spot in the #PKL11Playoffs? ✍️👇#ProKabaddiOnStar 👉 LIVE from 7:30 PM! 🤼‍♂ #LetsKabaddi #BattleOfBreath pic.twitter.com/S2DTcEF7Ym — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) December 24, 2024

