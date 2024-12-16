Looking to maintain their second position in Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2024-25, Dabang Delhi K.C. will lock horns against Bengal Warriorz on December 16. The Dabang Delhi vs Bengal Warriorz Kabaddi match will be played at Badminton Hall in Balewadi Sports Complex in Pune and begin at 08:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports Network has broadcasting rights for the PKL 2024 matches. The Dabang Delhi vs Bengal Warriorz PKL 2024 match will have live telecast viewing options on Star Sports Channels. Fans can also tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website for the Dabang Delhi vs Bengal Warriorz PKL 2024 for live streaming viewing option. PKL 2024: UP Yoddhas Overcome U Mumba in Closely-Fought Contest, Taking One Step Closer to Pro Kabaddi League Playoffs.

Dabang Delhi vs Bengal Warriorz PKL 11 Live

𝐓𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐚 𝐖𝐚𝐫 𝐚𝐠𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐬𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐖𝐚𝐫𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐫𝐳 ⚔️ Tonight our Dabangs are all set to make it 2/2 against the Bengal Warriorz in PKL 11 👊#DabangDelhi #HarSaansDabang pic.twitter.com/LLd4tj3eFK — Dabang Delhi KC (@DabangDelhiKC) December 16, 2024

