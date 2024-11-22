Sixth-place Jaipur Pink Panthers will look to maintain their winning ways in Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2024, when they clash against Dabang K.C. on November 22. The Jaipur Pink Panthers and Dabang K.C. game will start at 09:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on November 22. Star Sports Network has broadcasting rights for the PKL 11 matches. The Jaipur Pink Panthers and Dabang K.C. PKL 2024-25 match will be telecasted on Star Sports channels. Fans can also tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website for The Jaipur Pink Panthers and Dabang K.C. PKL 2024 match live-streaming. PKL 2024: Vijay Malik Leads Telugu Titans to Third Straight Win With Victory Over Bengal Warriorz.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi K.C. PKL 11

𝐏𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫’𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐩 𝐯𝐬 𝐄𝐚𝐠𝐥𝐞’𝐬 𝐟𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭, 𝐰𝐡𝐨 𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐬 𝐭𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭? ⚔️ The stage is set, the tension is rising, and the crowd awaits as the Panthers and Dabangs face off in an epic showdown! ⚔️#JPPvsDEL #JPPvsDDKC pic.twitter.com/ky2k5BWupZ — Dabang Delhi KC (@DabangDelhiKC) November 22, 2024

