Heading with confidence after a win against Puneri Paltan, Patna Pirates will clash with Telegu Titans in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2024 on December 18. The Patna Pirates vs Telegu Titans PKL 11 matches will be played at Badminton Hall in Balewadi Sports Complex in Pune and commence at 09:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). The official broadcaster for PKL 2024-25 in India are Star Sports, who will provide live telecast viewing option of Patna Pirates vs Telegu Titans on Star Sports Network TV channels. For live streaming viewing options for the Patna Pirates vs Telegu Titans match, fans can avail to the Disney+Hotstar app and website, but a subscription will be needed. PKL 2024: UP Yoddhas Brush Aside Table Toppers Haryana Steelers in Impressive Win.

Patna Pirates vs Telegu Titans Pro Kabaddi League 2024 Live Streaming Free Online

The race for Playoffs just hit the next level as the Pirates and Titans battle for supremacy ⚔️ Get all the LIVE updates on 👉 https://t.co/cfORnVakqn or the Pro Kabaddi Official App 📱#ProKabaddi #PKL11 #LetsKabaddi #ProKabaddiOnStar #PatnaPirates #TeluguTitans pic.twitter.com/mMnRKSvGHw — ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) December 18, 2024

