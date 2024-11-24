Patna Pirates would be eager to keep their winning ways and notch up their third successive victory when they meet UP Yoddhas in Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2024. The Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddhas kabaddi match will be played on November 24, and be held at Noida Indoor Stadium, starting 09:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports Network are the official broadcast partner for PKL 2024-25 and will live telecast Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddhas on Star Sports TV channels. Fans can also switch to the Disney+ Hotstar app and website for a live viewing option of Patna Pirates and UP Yoddhas PKL 11 match live-streaming. PKL 2024: Haryana Steelers Seal Impressive 13-Point With Win Over Jaipur Pink Panthers.

Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddhas PKL 11

