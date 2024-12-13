With a chance for a spot in playoffs, defending champions Puneri Paltan will clash against Bengaluru Bulls in Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2024-25 on December 13. The Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls PKL 2024-25 kabaddi match will start at 9:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) and be played at Badminton Hall in Balewadi Sports Complex in Pune. Star Sports Network has broadcasting rights for the PKL 2024 matches. The Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls PKL 11 match will be available for live telecast viewing option on Star Sports Channels. Fans can also tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website for the Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls PKL 2024 match live viewing option. PKL 2024: Haryana Steelers Storm Into Playoffs With Commanding Win Over Bengaluru Bulls.

Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls Live

#TamilThalaivas face the #PatnaPirates, seeking revenge for their earlier loss. While #PuneriPaltan battle the #BengaluruBulls, Will they secure their playoff spot, or will Bulls spoil the party? #ProKabaddiOnStar 👉 Every day from 7:30 PM onwards! 🤼‍♂ #FightForPKLPlayoffs — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) December 13, 2024

