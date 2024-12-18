After a defeat against Jaipur Pink Panthers, Tamil Thalaivas will clash with Bengal Warriors in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2024 on December 18. The Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengal Warriors PKL 11 match will be played at Badminton Hall in Balewadi Sports Complex in Pune and commence at 08:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). The official broadcaster for PKL 2024-25 in India are Star Sports, who will provide live telecast viewing option of Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengal Warriors on Star Sports Network TV channels. For live streaming viewing options for the Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengal Warriors match, fans can avail to the Disney+Hotstar app and website, but a subscription will be needed. PKL 2024: Arjun Deshwal’s 17 Points Keep Jaipur Pink Panthers’ Playoff Hopes Alive Following Win Over Bengaluru Bulls.

Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengal Warriors Pro Kabaddi League 2024 Live Streaming Free Online

Wednesday night is about to get LIT as the Thalaivas face the Warriorz in Match 1️⃣1️⃣9️⃣ 🕰🔥 Get all the LIVE updates on ➡ https://t.co/cfORnVakqn or the Pro Kabaddi Official App 📱#ProKabaddi #PKL11 #LetsKabaddi #ProKabaddiOnStar #TamilThalaivas #BengalWarriorz pic.twitter.com/UnKeVPqWak — ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) December 18, 2024

