Tamil Thalaivas will lock horns against eighth-placed Dabang Delhi K.C. in Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2024-25 on December 1, Sunday. The Tamil Thalaivas vs Dabang Delhi match will start at 8:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) and will be held at Noida Indoor Stadium. Star Sports Network are the official broadcaster of PKL 11 in India and will provide Tamil Thalaivas vs Dabang Delhi on their Star Sports channels. For live streaming viewing options of Tamil Thalaivas vs Dabang Delhi K.C. fans can head over to Disney+Hotstar for live streaming in India. PKL 2024: Jaipur Pink Panthers Secure Sensational 41–28 Win Against Telugu Titans.

Tamil Thalaivas vs Dabang Delhi PKL 11

What's happening here? 👀#DabangDelhiKC's star raiders, #NaveenExpress & #AshuMalik, takes on the 'Whisper Challenge' and as expected, they absolutely slay it#ProKabaddiOnStar 👉Tamil Thalaivas 🆚 Dabang Delhi K.C. | SUN, 1st DEC, 7.30 PM on Star Sports Network pic.twitter.com/C65agTHdnr — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) December 1, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)