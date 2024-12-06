Having suffered back-to-back losses, Tamil Thalaivas will look to get back to winning ways in Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2024-25 on December 6, when they take on Gujarat Giants. The Tamil Thalaivas vs Gujarat Giants PKL 11 match will start at 9:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) and will be held at Badminton Hall in Balewadi Sports Complex in Pune. Star Sports Network owns the TV telecast rights for PKL 2024-25 in India and will broadcast the Tamil Thalaivas vs Gujarat Giants match on Star Sports channels. For live streaming viewing options, fans can check Disney+Hotstar, which will provide the Tamil Thalaivas vs Gujarat Giants PKL 11 match on their app and website for online live streaming. PKL 2024: Maninder Singh's Marvellous Performance Helps Bengal Warriorz Stun Haryana Steelers.

Tamil Thalaivas vs Gujarat Giants PKL 11

The mat is set, the stakes are high! 🔥 Watch #TamilThalaivas take on #GujaratGiants and #HaryanaSteelers clash with #PatnaPirates as the race for the top intensifies. #ProKabaddiOnStar 👉 LIVE Every day 7:30 PM onwards! #LetsKabaddi pic.twitter.com/WFs0MjTkwF — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) December 6, 2024

