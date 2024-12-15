With hopes of coming back to winning ways, Tamil Thalaivas will lock horns against Jaipur Pink Panthers in Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2024-25 on December 15. The Tamil Thalaivas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Kabaddi match will be played at Badminton Hall in Balewadi Sports Complex in Pune and begin at 08:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports Network has broadcasting rights for the PKL 2024 matches and will have live telecast viewing options on Star Sports Channels. Fans can also tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website for the Tamil Thalaivas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers PKL 2024 for live streaming viewing option. PKL 2024: Ashu Malik Helps Dabang Delhi KC Humble Haryana Steelers in Excellent Victory.

Tamil Thalaivas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Live

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)