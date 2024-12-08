With hopes of moving second in the Pro Kabaddi League 2024-25 points table, U Mumba will meet Gujarat Giants on December 8. The U Mumba vs Gujarat Giants match will start at 9:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) and will be held at Badminton Hall in Balewadi Sports Complex in Pune. Star Sports Network, who are the official broadcaster partner for the PKL 11 will provide live telecast viewing options of the U Mumba vs Gujarat Giants Kabaddi match will have live telecast viewing options on Star Sports Channels. Fans can also switch to the Disney+ Hotstar app and website for the U Mumba vs Gujarat Giants PKL 2024-25 match live-streaming viewing option. PKL 2024: Tamil Thalaivas Overwhelm Gujarat Giants With Comprehensive 40–27 Win.

U Mumba vs Gujarat Giants PKL 11

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)