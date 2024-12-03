In the much-awaited Maharashtra Derby, U Mumba will meet Puneri Paltan in the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League 2024-25 on December 3. The U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan match will be played at Badminton Hall in Balewadi Sports Complex in Pune, and start at 9:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports Network has broadcasting rights for the PKL 2024-25 matches. The U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan PKL 11 match will have live telecast viewing options on Star Sports Channels. Fans can also tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website for the U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan PKL 2024 match live-streaming viewing option. PKL 2024: Defending Champions Puneri Paltan Eye Winning Start In Pune-Leg

U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan PKL 11

While #BengaluruBulls are looking to avenge their previous loss to #GujaratGiants, we will be served with Maha Derby as #UMumba takes on #PuneriPaltan! 💪🏻 Stay tuned to #ProKabaddiOnStar 👉 LIVE Every day 7:30 PM onwards! 🤼‍♂️ #LetsKabaddi | #BattleOfBreath pic.twitter.com/Y9YW7KaDDp — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) December 3, 2024

