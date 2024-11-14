The UP Yoddhas will face the Telugu Titans (UP vs TEL) in match number 53 of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2024 season. The exciting encounter will be played at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Noida. The match will begin at 8:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network has the official broadcasting rights to the PKL 11. The UP vs TEL match will be live telecast on Star Sports Network channels in India. Fans can get the live streaming option of the UP vs TEL PKL 2024 clash on the Disney+ Hotstar app in exchange for a subscription fee. PKL 2024: Gujarat Giants Return to Winning Ways After Sealing Massive Win Over Bengal Warriorz.

UP Yoddhas vs Telugu Titans PKL 2024-25

