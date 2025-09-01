The Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddhas PKL 2025 match will be played at the Vishwanadh Sports Club in Vizag. The Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddhas PKL 2025 match has already commenced from 8:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on Monday, September 1. The official broadcaster for PKL 12 is Star Sports Network. Fans will get the live telecast viewing option of the PKL 2025 matches on the Star Sports Network channels on TV. Fans can also find live streaming online viewing options of the Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddhas match on JioHotstar mobile app and website, in exchange for a subscription fee. PKL 2025 Full Schedule: Check Fixture List of Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 With Date, Venue and Time in IST.

