Action in the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2025 continues in Week 7 as with two blockbuster matches in store for fans on October 12. Today's PKL 2025 matches will see leaders Dabang Delhi challenge second-placed Puneri Paltan in the first match at 8:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST), while in the second contest, Bengaluru Bulls will clash horns against Bengal Warriorz, where the kabaddi match will commence at 9:00 PM IST. Both the PKL 2025 matches will be played at SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium in Chennai. Star Sports will provide Pro Kabaddi League 12 live telecast, while fans on the lookout for an online viewing option can watch PKL 2025 live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website, but after a subscription. PKL 2025: Rishank Devadiga Praises Mohammadreza Shadloui After Gujarat Giants’ Win Over Bengal Warriors, Says ‘He Has Started To Find His Rhythm’.

Today PKL 2025 Match Live

When kabaddi meets Haryanvi commentary, you don’t just watch you feel every second of it! 😍 NEXT ON #ProKabaddi 👉 Dabang Delhi K.C 🆚 Puneri Patlan | SUN, 12th OCT, 7:30 PM on Star Sports Network & JioHotstar pic.twitter.com/iDaVUa6wrH — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) October 11, 2025

