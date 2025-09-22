Today's PKL 2025 matches (September 22, 2025) see two clashes where four Pro Kabaddi League 12 teams are set to battle, both at the Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium in Jaipur. In the first match, the bottom-placed Gujarat Giants are taking on the seventh-ranked Bengaluru Bulls. The Gujarat Giants vs Bengaluru Bulls PKL 2025 match starts at 8 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The next match will be between the eighth-placed Tamil Thalaivas and the tenth-placed UP Yoddhas. The Tamil Thalaivas vs UP Yoddhas Pro Kabaddi League 2025 game is organized to start at 9:00 PM IST. Fans looking to watch PKL 2025 live telecast can do so on the Star Sports Network TV channels, with an online viewing option available for live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. PKL 2025: Gaurav Khatri and Vishal Bhardwaj Shine As Puneri Paltan Return to Top of Pro Kabaddi League Points Table With Win Over Telugu Titans.

Gujarat Giants vs Bengaluru Bulls

Tamil Thalaivas vs UP Yoddhas

