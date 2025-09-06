Today's PKL matches are expected to be pretty interesting and fans must not miss either one of them! The PKL 2025 (Pro Kabaddi League), which is season 12 of the tournament, continues and the Saturday, September 6 schedule is fascinating to say the least. Patna Pirates lock horns with Bengaluru Bulls in match 17, which is the first match of September 6 and it starts at 8:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The second match of the day will see Tamil Thalaivas square off against Gujarat Giants, which will get underway at 9:00 PM IST. Both matches will be played at the Vishwanadh Sports Club, Vizag. Star Sports Network will provide live telecast, while fans can watch PKL live streaming on JioHotstar, but after a subscription is purchased. PKL 2025 Points Table Updated Live: U Mumba in Second Spot After Third Victory, Defending Champions Haryana Steelers in Fifth Spot.

Tamil Thalaivas vs Gujarat Giants in PKL 2025 on September 6

𝗥𝗮𝗶𝗱 𝗠𝗮𝗰𝗵𝗶𝗻𝗲 ⚔️ 𝗦𝗵𝗼𝘄𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗽𝗽𝗲𝗿 𝗦𝗵𝗮𝗱𝗹𝗼𝘂𝗶 When PKL 12’s biggest forces collide in WAR OF STARS, and it’s pure #GhusKarMaarenge vibe on the mat! 🔥👊🏻⚡ Pro Kabaddi 👉 Tamil Thalaivas 🆚 Gujarat Giants | SAT, 6th SEPT, 9 PM on Star Sports Network &… pic.twitter.com/1pbtiKjMla — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) September 6, 2025

