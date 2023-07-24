ISSF Junior Shooting World Championship 2023 got underway on July 16 at the Changwon Shooting Range in the Republic of Korea. India went in with a strong contingent of 90 shooters in the tournament. On the final day of the marquee event, Kamaljeet has scripted history by winning a gold medal in Men's 50 m Pistol event. Olympic Medalist Ravi Dahiya Won't Go to Asian Games 2023, Knocked out of Trials by Atish Todkar

Kamaljeet Wins Gold Medal at ISSF Junior Shooting World Championship 2023

ISSF Shooting Jr. World Championship Update✅ Put your hands together for Kamaljeet, who won 🥇 in Men's 50m Pistol event 🥳 Meanwhile in Women's 50m Pistol 🔫 event, our very own #KheloIndiaAthlete Tiyana won🥈 Many Congratulations, Champs!! Keep up the momentum👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/lLHqKelv9p — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) July 24, 2023

