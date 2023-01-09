UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov has reportedly retired from MMA coaching to spend time with his family. The legendary fighter took to Instagram to share a picture with teammates as he wrote, "The year certainly turned out to be very busy and successful. Take care of yourself brothers." According to Russian outlet TASS, a source close to Khabib confirmed this development. This comes a month ahead of his protege Islam Makhachev's lightweight title defense against Alexander Volkanowski at UFC 284 in Perth. John Cena Returns: Watch Former WWE Champion and Kevin Owens Beat Bloodline’s Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn on Last Smackdown of 2022.

Khabib Nurmagomedov Retires from MMA Coaching:

🚨JUST IN🚨 Former #UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is reportedly planning to completely leave MMA. Nurmagomedov has, of course, thrown himself into coaching & Eagle FC since his retirement 2 years ago. He is expected to focus on his family and businesses, pic.twitter.com/9b40lRUjNX — Chisanga Malata (@Chisanga_Malata) January 7, 2023

Khabib's Instagram Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Хабиб Нурмагомедов (@khabib_nurmagomedov)

