Vedaant Madhavan, son of famous actor Ranganathan Madhavan, won five gold medals and two silver medals in the swimming category during the recently concluded Khelo India Youth Games 2023, Madhya Pradesh. Following this, a proud father, R Madhavan shared a post on Twitter celebrating his son Vedaant's brilliant performance. The caption of his post reads, “VERY grateful & humbled by the performances of @fernandes_apeksha ( 6 golds,1 silver,PB $ records)& @VedaantMadhavan (5golds &2 silver).Thank you @ansadxb & Pradeep sir for the unwavering efforts & @ChouhanShivraj & @ianuragthakur for the brilliant #KheloIndiaInMP. So proud,"

R Madhavan Celebrates Son Vedaant Madhavan's Brilliant Performance

VERY grateful & humbled by the performances of @fernandes_apeksha ( 6 golds,1 silver,PB $ records)& @VedaantMadhavan (5golds &2 silver).Thank you @ansadxb & Pradeep sir for the unwavering efforts & @ChouhanShivraj & @ianuragthakur for the brilliant #KheloIndiaInMP. So proud pic.twitter.com/ZIz4XAeuwN — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) February 12, 2023

