LeBron James delivered once again as the 40-year-old forward helped Los Angeles Lakers erase double-digit deficit and record win over New York Knicks in OT. James scored 31 points and collected 2 rebounds while Luka Doncic led the side with 32 points. With the win LeBron James now has 1002 regular season wins, putting him at the third place in the league’s all-time record. Only Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (1074) and Robert Perish (1014) has more wins in the regular season than LeBron. LeBron James Becomes Oldest in NBA History to Win Player of The Month Award, Extends His Accolade Winning Record With February POTM Honour in NBA 2024-25 Season.

LeBron James Moves Up to Third Position in All-Time NBA Regular Season Wins

Congrats to @KingJames of the @Lakers for moving into 3rd on the all-time WINS list! pic.twitter.com/YP85anhlqb — NBA (@NBA) March 7, 2025

