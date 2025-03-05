LeBron James is known for his record breaking performances and the awards ultimately follows the mega star. With his recent MVP like performances, James led the Los Angeles Lakers to 10-2 record in month of February 2025. LBJ averaged 29.3 points, 10.5 rebounds and 6.9 assists in those 12 games. He was named Western Conference Player of the Month for his performance. This is LeBron’s 41st POTM (Player of the Month) award – most in the category. While at the age of 40, he is also the oldest athlete to win the honour surpassing Karl Malone’s record. LeBron James Becomes First To Score 50,000 Combined Points in NBA Regular Season and Playoff Games, Achieves Feat in LA Lakers vs New Orleans Pelicans Match (Watch Video).

LeBron James Oldest NBA Star to win Player of the Month Award

LeBron James becomes the oldest player in NBA history to win Player of the Month 👑 pic.twitter.com/l1wi1nDr3D — StatMamba (@StatMamba) March 4, 2025

Most Player of the Month Awards in NBA

Most Player Of The Month Awards: 41 — LeBron James 17 — Kobe Bryant 16 — Michael Jordan 15 — Kevin Durant 12 — Shaquille O'Neal LeBron is not human 👽 pic.twitter.com/FV6Rb1UjdE — BronMuse (@BronMuse) March 4, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)