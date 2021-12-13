British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton would receive the knighthood for his 'services to motorsports.The ceremony would be held at the Windsor Castle on December 15.

See Tweet:

Big moment for @LewisHamilton this week — he will be knighted this Wednesday at a Windsor Castle investiture. According to a Buckingham Palace media release, Hamilton will receive the Honour of Knighthood for “services to motorsports”. pic.twitter.com/lR3Nlcf9E5 — Omid Scobie (@scobie) December 13, 2021

