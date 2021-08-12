Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain was felicitated by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for her bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Check tweet:

Assam CM presents Rs one crore to Olympic boxing bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain, offers deputy SP's post in state police — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 12, 2021

