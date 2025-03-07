NBA half-time shows are always entertaining and also provides fans to win some cash prizes for winning the challenges. During the recent Lakers vs Knicks game, a spectator won USD 100,000 banking the half court shot. The spectator happens to be Kobe Bryant fan as he flexed ‘Mamba Mentality’ tattoo and his Kobe 5 shoes. Watch the video below. In the game, LeBron James (31 points, 12 rebounds) and Luka Doncic (32 points) helped the Lakers erase a double digit deficit and won the match in OT. LeBron James Moves Up to Third Position in All-Time Regular Season Wins, Achieves Feat During Los Angeles Lakers vs New York Knicks NBA 20254-25 Match .

Fan Flexing Kobe Bryant Tattoo and Kobe 5 Sneakers

MAMBA MENTALITY: Lakers fan hits $100K halfcourt shot, flexes Kobe tat, and was wearing Kobe 5's 💰💰 pic.twitter.com/Xur081EKvM — Sole Retriever (@SoleRetriever) March 7, 2025

