Manu Bhaker takes break from social media as she prepares for Tokyo Olympics 2020. Bhaker took to Twitter to announce her decision.

As I enter the last leg of preparation for Tokyo Olympics, I am now going off social media till end of Olympics. I will need your love, blessings n support to bring glory to our country. See you all soon! pic.twitter.com/X6ZbjSotQ2 — Manu Bhaker (@realmanubhaker) June 29, 2021

