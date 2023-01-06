Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik's contributions in Indian hockey can never be forgotten as the Odisha government under him has provided much needed infrastructure to the Indian hockey and made India capable enough to host a prestigious tournament like the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023. Amidst this, Naveen Patnaik meets and interacts with the Indian Hockey team members at Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela ahead of the Hockey World Cup. He wished all the players good luck and motivated them for the upcoming challenge.

Naveen Patnaik Meets and Interacts With Indian Hockey Team

Glad to meet and interact with the Indian Hockey team members at Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in #Rourkela ahead of the #HockeyWorldCup2023. Wish all of them very best as they are raring to go and give their best to bring laurels for the country. #OdishaForHockey #HockeyComesHome pic.twitter.com/bzTHtIDs46 — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) January 5, 2023

