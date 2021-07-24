Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu, who won the silver medal on Saturday in the 49 kg event, shared that it was a dream come true moment for her. Taking to Twitter, she shared a picture of her with the silver medal.

See her tweet:

Finally its a dream come true for me. #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/e6ewz3cNXO — Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (@mirabai_chanu) July 24, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)