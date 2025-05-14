Johann Zarco created history, becoming the first French racer to claim a victory at the Grand Prix de France since Pierre Monneret in 1954 by winning the French GP 2025 in the ongoing Moto GP season. This was Zarco's first win in the premier class, having already tasted success in Moto2 as a one-time world champion. Interestingly, this was also Honda's first win in the premier class since America's GP 2023. Zarco started the race from 11th place, and ended up gambling on a wet-type tyre strategy and finished ahead of Riders' Championship leader Marc Marquez, who finished second. Marc Marquez Becomes First Racer To Win Six Consecutive Moto GP Sprint Races, Achieves Unprecedented Record at Grand Prix de France 2025.

