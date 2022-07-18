Narinder Batra has stepped down as International Hockey Federation (FIH) president on July 18, 2022 (Monday). The 65 years old Batra cited personal reasons for stepping down from the post. He has also resigned from Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president post and International Olympic Committee (IOC) council Member.

Narinder Batra resigns as International Hockey Federation president — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 18, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)