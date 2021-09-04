Navdeep will feature in the Men's Javelin Throw F41 Final at the Tokyo Paralympic Games 2020. The event has a scheduled start time of 03:40 pm IST. DD Sports and Eurosport will telecast the event with Discovery plus and Doordarshan Sport's YouTube channel providing the streaming. Check live score.

India's talented Para athlete Navdeep will compete in Men's Javelin Throw F41 final in some time at #Tokyo2020 #Paralympics Stay tuned for more and continue showing support with #Cheer4India #Praise4Para pic.twitter.com/SddHODMygT — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) September 4, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)