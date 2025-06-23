With the series tied 3-3, the Indiana Pacers will face the Oklahoma City Thunder in the decider of the NBA 2024-25 Finals on Monday, June 23. The Pacers vs Thunder Game 7 will be played at Paycom Center in Oklahoma and start at 5:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, due to a lack of an official broadcast partner in India, no live TV viewing options for the NBA 2024-25 are available. However, fans can find the Indiana Pacers vs Oklahoma City Thunder NBA 2024-25 Finals series Game 7 online viewing option on NBA India's YouTube Channel, which will be free. Indiana Pacers Take Game 6 Against Oklahoma City Thunder To Tie NBA 2024-25 Finals Series 3-3, Obi Toppin Shines With 20 Points For Hosts.

NBA 2024-25 Final Live Streaming Online

