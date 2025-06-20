Indiana Pacers stun Oklahoma City Thunder 108-91, successfully levelling the NBA 2024-25 Finals series 3-3. It was a sheer team effort from hosts Indiana Pacers at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Obi Toppin bagged the maximum points (20) from Indiana Pacers, followed by Andrew Nembhard clinching 17 and Pascal Siakam taking 16. For Oklahoma City Thunder, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams were the stars, claiming 21 and 16 points respectively. With NBA 2024-25 Finals game 6 now over, game 7 will be held at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City. Oklahoma City Thunder Take 3-2 Lead in NBA 2024-25 Finals, Heroics From Jalen Williams Help Hosts Beat Indiana Pacers 120-109 in Game 5.

Indiana Pacers 108-91 Oklahoma City Thunder

