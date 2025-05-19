With the series tied at 3-3, the Oklahoma City Thunder and Denver Nuggets will clash in Game 7 of the NBA 2024-25 Playoffs Eastern Conference semifinals series on May 19. The Thunder vs Nuggets Game 7 will be played at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City and start at 1:00 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Unfortunately, due to a lack of an official broadcast partner in India, no live TV viewing options of the NBA 2024-25 is available. However, fans can find the Oklahoma City Thunder vs Denver Nuggets NBA 2024-25 Playoffs match online viewing option on NBA India's YouTube Channel, which will be free. Nikola Jokic Stars As Denver Nuggets Take Game 6 To Draw Series Level at 3–3 With Oklahoma City Thunder in NBA 2024–25 Playoffs Western Conference Semifinals.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Denver Nuggets Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 7 Live

1️⃣2️⃣ hours out from 𝐆𝐀𝐌𝐄 𝟕, LIVE & FREE in India on YouTube/NBA! 🍿 Jokic and the Nuggets 🆚 Shai and the Thunder, catch the action LIVE tomorrow at 1:00 AM - https://t.co/NFsQbVP4ND 🔗#NBAPlayoffs #NBALiveGames #FreeNBAGames #YouTubeLIVE pic.twitter.com/YGrb8W7oHL — NBA India (@NBAIndia) May 18, 2025

