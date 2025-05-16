Trailing 3-2 in the NBA 2024-25 Playoffs Western Conference Semifinals series, the Denver Nuggets displayed a stellar show in Game 6 against the Oklahoma City Thunder and clinched the contest 119-107 to draw level (3-3), which forces a Game 7 between these two highly competitive sides. Nikola Jokic pulled out all his tricks and ensured the Nuggets' victory, scoring 29 points ahead of Jamal Murray (25) and Christian Braun (23), who supported the star player. Of OKC, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander remained the lone warrior on the court, outscoring Jokic, claiming 32 points for his team. Minnesota Timberwolves Qualify For Second Consecutive NBA 2024-25 Playoffs Western Conference Final; Win Semifinals Series Against Golden State Warriors 4-1.

Denver Nuggets Take Game 6, Draw Series Level at 3-3

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)