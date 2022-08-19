Neeraj Chopra is on course of recovering from injury which pushed him to pull out of Commonwealth Games 2022. The Indian ace athlete posted a video on Twitter in which he can be seen doing some intense workout. Chopra won gold medals in both Tokyo Olympic and World Athletics Championships.

Watch Neeraj Chopra's Workout Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)