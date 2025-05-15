Aiming for their second win in the competition, the Nepal women's national cricket team will take on the Bahrain women's national cricket team in the ongoing ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier 2025 on May 15. The NEP-W vs BRN-W T20 WC Asia Qualifier match will be played at the Terdthai Cricket Ground in Bangkok, and start at 12:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Unfortunately, live TV viewing options of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier 2025 will not be available in India due to a lack of a broadcasting partner. However, online streaming viewing options for the Nepal Women vs Bahrain Women T20 WC Asia Qualifier match will be available on FanCode in India. Fans can find live viewing options for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier 2025 for INR 59 on the FanCode app and website. Bizarre! All 10 Players of UAE Women’s National Cricket Team Retire Out Against Qatar After Batting for 16 Overs in ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier 2025; Here's Why.

Nepal vs Bahrain, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier 2025 Live

🇳🇵Big game loading! 📣 Nepal Women back in action at 12:35 PM! #LouderNow pic.twitter.com/m5eKC0TTtB — CAN (@CricketNep) May 15, 2025

