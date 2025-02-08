Netflix opens new tab is considering a bid for Formula 1 U.S. broadcasting rights from the 2026 season. ESPN currently has the rights till F1 2025 season. The broadcaster's exclusivity period to negotiate a new contract with F1 has just expired. After the boxing and WWE the streaming giant is making significant investments to grow live sports content. Lewis Hamilton Escapes Unhurt After Car Crash During Ferrari Test Run at Barcelona Ahead of F1 2025 Season.

Netflix Aiming to Take F1 Live Streaming Rights in US

Netflix is reportedly interested in securing the live streaming rights for F1. (https://t.co/eCoZVnHRTx) pic.twitter.com/jmD5rgESsq — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) February 7, 2025

