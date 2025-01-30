Seven-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton was involved in a minor car crash accident on Day 2 of his three-day private F1 test in Barcelona. He earlier requested a change in the clutch setting adjustment. The incident is said to have occurred when Lewis Hamilton was navigating the third sector of the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya during a lap. The F1 icon is said to have emerged unscathed from the incident. Hamilton reportedly climbed out of the car without any injury. After the incident, the vehicle was quickly returned to the pits for inspection. Hamilton will race for Ferrari in the F1 2025 season. Lewis Hamilton Waves to Fans After Taking His Maiden Lap in Ferrari F1 Car for Upcoming Season.

Lewis Hamilton Escapes Unhurt After Car Crash During Ferrari Test Run at Barcelona

Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton has had a minor crash in testing in Barcelona. It is understood that he has no injuries and is doing well. pic.twitter.com/97VjTaUNOQ — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) January 29, 2025

